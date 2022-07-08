Left Menu

10 newly-elected MLCs take oath in Maharashtra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 16:54 IST
10 newly-elected MLCs take oath in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

All the ten newly-elected members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, including Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, took oath here on Friday.

The members were administered oath of office by Deputy Chairperson of the Upper House Neelam Gorhe in the Vidhan Bhavan complex in south Mumbai.

They were elected to the Council in the June 20 biennial polls in which MLAs had voted.

Those who took oath were - Pravin Darekar, Ram Shinde, Prasad Lad, Uma Khapre, Shrikant Bharatiya (all BJP), Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar and Eknath Khadse (both NCP), Sachin Ahir and Amasha Padvi (Shiv Sena) and Bhai Jagtap (Congress). The current party position in the 78-member Upper House of the legislature is as follows: BJP 24; Shiv Sena 12; Congress 10; NCP 10; Lok Bharati 1; PWP 1; RSP 1; Independents 4; vacant 15 PTI MRRSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022