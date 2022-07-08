Police say UK Labour leader will not be fined after lockdown investigation

British police on Friday said opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer and his deputy would not be fined following an investigation into whether they had broken COVID-19 lockdown laws by pausing for a meal while working. Starmer and his deputy had both pledged to resign if they had been fined. He said no rules had been broken.

"It has been concluded that there is no case to answer for a contravention of the regulations," Durham Police said in a statement.

