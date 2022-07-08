Left Menu

Police say UK Labour leader will not be fined after lockdown investigation

British police on Friday said opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer and his deputy would not be fined following an investigation into whether they had broken COVID-19 lockdown laws by pausing for a meal while working. Starmer and his deputy had both pledged to resign if they had been fined.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-07-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 17:09 IST
Keir Starmer Image Credit: Wikimedia
British police on Friday said opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer and his deputy would not be fined following an investigation into whether they had broken COVID-19 lockdown laws by pausing for a meal while working. Starmer and his deputy had both pledged to resign if they had been fined. He said no rules had been broken.

"It has been concluded that there is no case to answer for a contravention of the regulations," Durham Police said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

