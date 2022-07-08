Left Menu

Kodanad heist case: SIT inquires sand contractor

SIT had issued summons to Arumugasamy, who is said to be close to AIADMK leadership, following which he appeared before the team at 11 AM today, police said.The team, headed by West Zone IG R Sudhakar on Thursday held inquiry with Arumugasamys son Senthil Kumar, based on some documents reportedly seized by Income Tax department in an apartment in Chennai in 2017, police said. Senthil was also summoned today, police said.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 08-07-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 18:51 IST
Kodanad heist case: SIT inquires sand contractor
  • Country:
  • India

SIT had issued summons to Arumugasamy, who is said to be close to AIADMK leadership, following which he appeared before the team at 11 AM today, police said.

The team, headed by West Zone IG R Sudhakar on Thursday held inquiry with Arumugasamy's son Senthil Kumar, based on some documents reportedly seized by Income Tax department in an apartment in Chennai in 2017, police said. Senthil was also summoned today, police said. Security guard Om Bahadur was murdered and some documents were stolen from the Kodanad bungalow belonging to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa on April 24 in 2017. PTI NVM KH KH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022