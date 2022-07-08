Left Menu

JD(S) petitions Assembly Speaker seeking disqualification of two expelled MLAs

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-07-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 21:18 IST
JD(S) petitions Assembly Speaker seeking disqualification of two expelled MLAs
  • Country:
  • India

After expelling MLAs S R Srinivas and K Srinivas Gowda from the party's primary membership for ''breach of discipline'', the JD(S) on Friday petitioned the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker, seeking their disqualification as legislators.

Defying the party's directive, Srinivas and Gowda had voted against the party's official candidate D Kupendra Reddy in the June 10 Rajya Sabha election.

''Against two legislators S R Srinivas (Gubbi) and K Srinivas Gowda (Kolar), we have given a complaint to the Speaker and sought their disqualification. They have remained away from the party for sometime now, not attended legislature party meetings, and have been sharing a stage with Congress leaders and have openly expressed their desire to join that party,'' JD(S) Whip Venkat Rao Nadagouda said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, their activities attract action under the 10th schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law).

''We have submitted our complaint to the Speaker (Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri) with all the documents and the Speaker has assured that he will look into it and take necessary action in accordance with law,'' he added.

According to JD(S), Srinivas had cast his first preference vote to the BJP's Lahar Singh Siroya and the second preference vote to Congress' Mansoor Ali Khan, while Gowda voted for Khan first and then Siroya in the RS poll.

JD(S) State president C M Ibrahim had in June issued an order expelling both of them from the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million: UNDP report

Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022