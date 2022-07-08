Biden says women must vote in November elections to codify abortion rights

President Joe Biden on Friday urged women to vote this November, saying the fastest way to reverse the U.S. Supreme Court's rollback of abortion rights is to have large Democratic majorities in Congress to pass a law codifying such rights.

"This is the fastest route available," he told reporters at the White House. "It's my hope and my strong belief that women will in fact turn out in record numbers to reclaim the rights that have been taken from them by the court."

He also warned if Republicans take control after the midterm elections they have indicated they would pass a nationwide abortion ban, but said he would veto it.

