Estonian PM says agreement reached to form new majority coalition -public broadcaster
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 09-07-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 00:05 IST
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas announced on Friday her liberal Reform party reached an agreement with two other parties to form a majority coalition in the parliament, the public broadcaster said.
Kallas agreed to resign, at a later date, and get reappointed by the new parliament majority as part of the process, news portal Delfi wrote.
