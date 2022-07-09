Tunisia's president publishes amended draft of constitution with minor changes

Tunisia's President Kais Saied published on Friday in the official gazette a new draft of the proposed constitution that included minor amendments and did not affect his power.

The amendments of 46 chapters of the proposed constitution are mostly minor and formal, and come amid sharp criticism of a draft proposed by the president on June 30, with some considering it paving the way for a dictatorship. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese)

