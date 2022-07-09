Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday said that he is willing to resign and make way for an all-party government to take over in the country.
The Prime Minister's Media Division said that the Prime Minister will resign after an all-party government is established and the majority is secured in Parliament.
His office said that Wickremesinghe will continue as Prime Minister until then.
Wickremesinghe told party leaders he was taking the decision to step down in view of the fact that island-wide fuel distribution is due to recommence this week, the World Food Programme Director is due to visit the country this week and the debt sustainability report for the IMF is due to be finalised shortly.
So as to ensure the safety of the citizens, the prime minister said he is agreeable to this recommendation by the Opposition party leaders.
