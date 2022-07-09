Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife passes away after prolonged illness

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhana Gupta passed away at a private hospital in Haryana's Gurugram on Saturday after a prolonged illness.

She was suffering from a lung infection and other ailments for the past three months. She was undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital, where she breathed her last this morning, SP sources here said.

Gupta was the second wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav. His first wife and the mother of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Malti Devi, died in 2003.

''Sadhana Yadav ji, wife of the respected leader of the Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, passed away on Saturday at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon,'' the SP said in a tweet in Hindi which was retweeted by Akhilesh Yadav.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was in Delhi at the time of his wife's death, party sources said, adding that the body is being brought to Lucknow.

Akhilesh Yadav is overseeing the arrangements and the details of the last rites will be finalised soon, they said.

Senior party leaders and workers started arriving at the SP patron's house soon after the news of Gupta's death broke.

In a tweet, Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger daughter-in-law and BJP leader Aparna Bisht Yadav said, ''I am speechless. My venerable mother-in-law passed away. Om Shanti.'' Various political leaders also took to Twitter to extend their condolences to Mulayam Singh Yadav.

''The demise of Smt Sadhana ji, wife of former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, is extremely sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family members. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to her family members to bear this loss. Om Shanti,'' Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

According to sources, the chief minister is likely to visit the SP founder's residence to express his condolences.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak, state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, Congress MP Pramod Tewari, Congress legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra, SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar and RLD spokesperson Anil Dubey also condoled Gupta's demise.

