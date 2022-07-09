Mangalore Bishop congratulates Veerendra Heggade
The Roman Catholic Bishop of Mangalore, Peter Paul Saldanha on Saturday congratulated Dharmasthala dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade on having been nominated as the member of the Rajya Sabha. In his congratulatory message, the Bishop said Heggade, through his unique and multifaceted service, has earned a special place in the hearts of the people of Dakshina Kannada district and Karnataka. On behalf of the entire Catholic Christian community, the Bishop wished that the Rajya Sabha nomination will enable Heggade to further intensify his good work.
