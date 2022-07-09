Centre sets up panel for delimitation of municipal wards in Delhi: MCD; AAP claims another tactic to further delay Delhi civic polls

The Centre has set up a three-member commission for carrying out a fresh delimitation exercise of the municipal wards in Delhi, a move that will pave the way for the civic polls -- the first since the recent reunification of the city's three corporations.

The panel constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) will present its report within four months of its formation, according to a statement issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi(MCD) on Saturday.

While Delhi's ruling AAP dubbed the exercise as an ''eyewash'' and alleged that it is yet another ''tactic'' of the BJP-led Centre to further delay the municipal polls, the BJP welcomed the move saying the party believes in democratic politics.

The AAP also contended that the MHA cannot set up a delimitation commission before it determines the total number of the municipal wards as per the provisions made in the amended Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, and termed the move ''illegal''.

After the passage of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 by Parliament on April 5 to unify the three civic bodies, officials had said it will take at least one year to hold the civic polls. The polls were earlier slated to be held in April this year.

''Taking a step forward in the direction of holding municipal elections, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, by exercising its powers under sections 3, 3A and 5 of the DMC Act, 1957, has constituted a delimitation commission to assist central government in delimitation of wards and carrying out other functions related to it,'' the MCD statement said.

It said the panel will have three members--Vijay Dev, the Delhi State Election Commissioner who will be its chairman, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Randhir Sahay, Additional Commissioner, MCD.

Calling the setting up of the delimitation commission an ''eyewash'', Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the Centre had to first ascertain the total number of wards.

''Then only this order (of the home ministry) holds any water,'' Bhardwaj told PTI when asked to comment on the development.

''Without deciding the total number of wards, this order is an eyewash. This delimitation exercise is also an eyewash.'' Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also noted that no order has been made on how many wards there will be in Delhi.

''We are happy that the Centre has constituted a committee for delimitation of MCD wards. But no order has been made on how many wards there will be in Delhi,'' the AAP chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Then how will this committee work?'' he asked.

The BJP's Delhi unit attacked Kejriwal over his recent speech in the Delhi Assembly in which he had alleged that the Union government was ''using force and hooliganism'' in not allowing MCD elections while asserting the AAP will approach court to get the polls conducted on time.

''Announcement of the committee for delimitation of MCD wards exposes Delhi chief minister's 'false and immature' statements. Without any basis he claimed recently in Assembly that BJP does not want to hold MCD polls.

''He should stop lying and behave sensibly as per dignity of the chief minister's post he holds. The BJP believes in democratic politics and soon the elected MCD will be constituted after completing all due procedures,'' the party said in a statement.

The reunified MCD formally came into existence on May 22 with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as its special officer and commissioner respectively.

The erstwhile MCD, established in 1958, was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit's tenure as the chief minister. It was recently reunified by merging the three civic bodies -- North, South and East Delhi municipal corporations or NDMC, SDMC and EDMC.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the unification of the municipal corporations will ensure synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources. The bill talks about capping the number of wards at 250.

The delimitation commission will start the exercise to reorganise the municipal wards in accordance with the population of the respective Assembly segments.

''After the delimitation exercise is completed, the commission's report has to be notified by the Centre and then the process of rotation of wards and other poll exercises will start. It is likely to take about a year to conduct the municipal election in Delhi,'' an official had said soon after the passage of the amendment bill.

The three erstwhile corporations comprised 272 wards -- 104 each in the North and South corporations and 64 in the East corporation. Delhi presently has 70 Assembly segments.

Dismissing the opposition's charge that the ruling dispensation at the Centre had brought the bill out of fear of losing the civic polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a discussion in Parliament in April, had said the BJP had no such phobia and was ready to contest the election soon after delimitation.

