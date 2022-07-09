Telangana CM greets Muslims on eve of Bakrid

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday extended greetings to Muslims on the eve of Bakrid.

The festival propagates devotion and sacrifice, he said in a release. Bakrid also gives a divine message of leading a principled life by reposing faith in God without being perturbed by the problems encountered in daily lives, Rao said.

The festival sends out a message that nothing is greater than the generosity of donating to others, he added.

