India will run by Constitution, not by Shariat or jihad: VHP

Amid the row over killings in Udaipur and Amravati, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday said India will run by the Constitution and not by Shariat or jihad. Various Hindu organizations unitedly held a Sankalp March as a mark of protest against the alleged incidents of violence against Hindus by people of "jihadi tendency". The gathering was later addressed by VHP working president Alok Kumar.

Kumar said, "The attacks on Hindus are not right. Hindu society has come out today to save the law. No one can divide Hindus and no one can scare them. The VHP has also issued a helpline number across the country, on which if any Hindu is threatened, he will be given security by the Bajrang Dal." In a statement, VHP said, "India will run by the Constitution and not by the Shariat. According to the Constitution of India, every person has the freedom of expression. The Constitution of India does not allow the killing of anyone with a jihadi mindset who disagrees with the law in their hands. Today, because of this mentality, conspiracies are being hatched to terrorize the entire country."

VHP said Hindu society condemns this environment and demands the harshest punishment as per law to the culprits. The protest march started from Mandi House at 10 am today and ended at Jantar Mantar.

The beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur by two men for allegedly posting content in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, had sparked public outrage across the country. The incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area on June 28. Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the "beheading" and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well, police said.

The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident. The assailants identified themselves in the video as Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad. In the video, Riyaz was seen attacking 47-year-old Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghouse, recorded the crime on his mobile phone. Notably, Kanhaiya had also filed a complaint with the police about receiving threats.The case is currently being probed by National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the accused are under the custody of the central agency.

NIA's six to 10-member team under the supervision of an Inspector General and a Deputy Inspector General rank officer is probing the matter. In another incident, Amravati-based pharmacist Umesh Pralhadrao Kolhe, 54, was hacked to death on June 21 night after he wrote a post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Facebook.

The NIA re-registered the case on July 2 under Sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. (ANI)

