Left Menu

CPI(M) members join CPI in Darjeeling district

So, we left the party. But, we did not join the ruling TMC for power, as we want to continue working in an organisation that believes in the ideals of the Left, Moitra said.Banerjee said that their joining the CPI will give much-needed oxygen to the partys organisation in the district.Ahead of last years assembly elections, CPIM leader Shankar Ghosh joined the BJP, levelling similar allegations against the partys district unit.He is at present BJPs Siliguri MLA.

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 10-07-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 15:40 IST
CPI(M) members join CPI in Darjeeling district
  • Country:
  • India

A group of CPI(M) leaders joined its ally CPI on Sunday in West Bengal's Darjeeling district.

Six people, including CPI(M) district committee member Partha Moitra, switched over in presence of CPI's Darjeeling district secretary Animesh Banerjee.

Apart from Moitra, the others are Jyoti De Sarkar, Ujjwal Ghosh, Bipul Ghosh, Bijoy Chowdury and Arijit Ganguly. They were known young faces of the district CPI(M).

''CPI(M) is being run by some 'yes-men'. So, we left the party. But, we did not join the ruling TMC for power, as we want to continue working in an organisation that believes in the ideals of the Left,'' Moitra said.

Banerjee said that their joining the CPI will give much-needed oxygen to the party's organisation in the district.

Ahead of last year's assembly elections, CPI(M) leader Shankar Ghosh joined the BJP, levelling similar allegations against the party's district unit.

He is at present BJP's Siliguri MLA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022