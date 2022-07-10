Left Menu

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 10-07-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 16:16 IST
Sri Lanka protesters plan to occupy president and PM's residences until they quit
Leaders of the protest movement in Sri Lanka who have forced the president and prime minister out of their official residences said on Sunday they will occupy the buildings until the two quit office.

"The president has to resign, the prime minister has to resign and the government has to go," said playwright Ruwanthie de Chickera at a news conference at the protest site, flanked by other leaders helping coordinate the movement against the government.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe plan to step down, the country's parliamentary speaker said on Saturday, bowing to intense pressure after a day of protests in which demonstrators stormed the president's official residence and set fire to the prime minister's home in Colombo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

