Japan ruling coalition to keep majority in parliamentary vote -exit polls

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) was projected to keep a majority in the upper house with its junior coalition partner in Sunday's election, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The widely expected outcome comes two days after the fatal shooting of prominent LDP member and power broker, former premier Shinzo Abe.

The LDP and the Komeito party were likely to win between 69 83 seats out of the 125 contested in Sunday's vote, according to NHK's exit polls. The final results are not expected until sometime on Monday.

