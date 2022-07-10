Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 16:44 IST
President Kovind greets people on Eid
President Ram Nath Kovind. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind greeted people on Eid through a tweet in Urdu on Sunday, and asked them to dedicate themselves to the service of humanity and work for all-round development of the country.

In his tweet, the President chose the Urdu language which was welcomed by some of the people on the micro-blogging social site.

Congratulations to the people of the country, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, he said.

''The festival of Eid-ul-Adha teaches sacrifice and service to humanity. On this auspicious occasion, let us dedicate ourselves to the service of humanity and pledge to work for the prosperity and comprehensive development of the country,'' the President tweeted.

He also posted a similar Eid greeting in Hindi.

