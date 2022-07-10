Foster harmony by respecting other religions: CM
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday emphasized the need to foster religious harmony by respecting other religions.
"We need to foster religious harmony by respecting other religions. Social equality can be achieved only when there is social, economic, and religious harmony," Bommai said.
He was speaking at the 'Nudi Namana' program organized to pay tribute to retired engineer-in-chief of the Public Works Department late Dr. L Shivalingaiah.
The Chief Minister recalled his father late S R Bommai's close association with Shivalingaiah who was a man of high thinking, the man who prepared a blueprint for many irrigational projects in the State.
S R Bommai was the former Chief Minister of Karnataka.
According to Basavaraj Bommai, Shivalinagaiah had a major role in the design and construction of many hospitals, including Victoria and NIMHANS. He was instrumental in the construction of many Dr. B R Ambedkar institutions in the State.
"Shivalingaiah was a hard worker, an inspiration to youth, he was the national president of BJP Dalit Morcha. The present generation has a lot to learn from Shivalingaiah's dedication and commitment to a cause," he said.
