Murmu arrives in Bengaluru to seek support

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and several other functionaries of the party received Murmu at the airport and greeted her with a shawl, Mysuru peta turban and garland.Later, Murmu went to a hotel where she addressed the BJP legislators and MPs. seeking their support.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-07-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 18:58 IST
The presidential candidate of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance -- Draupadi Murmu -- arrived here to a rousing welcome on Sunday.

According to the BJP activists, Murmu came by a private jet. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and several other functionaries of the party received Murmu at the airport and greeted her with a shawl, Mysuru 'peta' (turban) and garland.

Later, Murmu went to a hotel where she addressed the BJP legislators and MPs. seeking their support. She would meet also JD(S) leader and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda at his residence, JD(S) sources said.

Murmu had in the past spoken to Gowda seeking his party's support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

