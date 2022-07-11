Liz Truss to run for next UK PM - the Telegraph

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has launched her leadership bid to serve as Britain's next prime minister, replacing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, according to an op-ed in The Telegraph on Sunday.

"I will fight the election as a Conservative and govern as a Conservative," the UK Conservative lawmaker wrote https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/07/10/liz-truss-would-cut-taxes-day-one-prime-minister in The Telegraph.

