Increasing Chinese infiltration and PM's silence very harmful for country: Rahul
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that the increasing Chinese infiltration into Indian territory and the prime ministers silence on it are very harmful for the country.He also shared five truths about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he is afraid of China and hides the truth, besides protecting his own image.Some truths about the prime minister 1.
- Country:
- India
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that the ''increasing Chinese infiltration'' into Indian territory and the prime minister's ''silence'' on it are ''very harmful'' for the country.
He also shared five ''truths'' about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he is ''afraid'' of China and hides the truth, besides protecting his own image.
''Some truths about the prime minister: 1. Is afraid of China. 2. Hides the truth from the public. 3. Just protects his own image. 4. Lowers the morale of the Army. 5. Plays with the security of the country.
''The increasing infiltration by China and the prime minister's silence are very harmful for the country,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
The former Congress president has been attacking Modi on the issue of Chinese transgressions into Indian territory and the handling of the issue by the prime minister.
Congress has been alleging that China continues to occupy Indian territory and the government has done nothing to reclaim it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Narendra Modi
- Army
- Modi
- Gandhi
- Congress
- China
- Hindi
- Chinese
- Indian
ALSO READ
Tripura bypolls: BJP leads in 3 seats, Congress in 1
Effect of global events on our engagement with China being assessed continually across wide-ranging domains: IAF Chief V R Chaudhari.
Chinese fans pay rich tributes to China’s legendary Indian classical dancer Zhang Jun
IAF can deliver desired punch when required within very short time-frame: IAF chief on concerns over China's air assets along LAC.
Tripura Congress chief among 19 injured in clash with BJP