Committed to challenge of contesting against KCR: BJP's Eatala Rajender

BJP MLA in Telangana Eatala Rajender on Monday said he is committed to his ''challenge'' of contesting against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in his Assembly constituency of Gajwel.

Talking to reporters here, Rajender recalled his recent informal conversation with them when he spoke about contesting against Rao, popularly known as KCR.

The onus of putting an end to the ''atrocious'' TRS rule is on somebody like him who participated in Telangana and other agitations, he recollected having said then.

''As someone who knows his (KCR) strategy, plans, ability, courage and timidity, I had said you (KCR) should be defeated. Not defeating others. Because, Telangana will get rid of this misrule only if you are defeated. I challenged with that view. I am committed to that challenge,'' Rajender said.

He claimed his comments on contesting from Gajwel met with enthusiastic response.

He took strong exception to the comments made by Rao against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a press conference on Sunday.

He asked whether there is any comparison or matching between Modi and Rao.

Modi has been hailed by people across the country and also on the world stage by leaders of foreign countries, he said.

He referred to Rao's reported comments that Opposition parties should decide the dates for early polls if they are ready and challenged the latter to dissolve the Legislative Assembly if he had the courage.

The responsibility of dissolving the Assembly is on Rao, he said.

The Election Commission would hold elections as per rules, he said. Rajender, who had been a senior TRS leader, was removed from the State Cabinet by Rao last year over allegations of land-grabbing.

Rajender dismissed the allegations and quit as an MLA. He had joined BJP and won in a byelection.

On Sunday, Rao described Modi as the “weakest and inefficient” Prime Minister ever in the country, and said there is a need for “double-engine non-BJP government” at the Centre.

