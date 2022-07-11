RLD chief asks party MLAs to spend 35% of development funds on Dalit welfare

RLD Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary Monday directed all party MLAs to spend 35 per cent of their local area development fund on the welfare of Dalits.

Party spokesperson Anil Dubey said Chaudhary has written to RLD's Legislature Party leader Rajpal Balyan to ensure the implementation of the direction.

''All RLD workers have unwavering faith in social justice and we believe that until the benefits of more and more government schemes reach the weaker section, major social reforms and positive changes are not possible,'' Chaudhary said in his letter.

''For this purpose, 35 per cent of local area development fund of our party MLAs should be spent on the welfare of Dalits,'' he said.

Chaudhary also instructed party MLAs to raise the issues of Dalits and backward classes in the their assembly.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had in the last assembly session increased the MLA's Local Area Development Fund amount to Rs 5 crore from Rs 3 crore.

The RLD, which had contested the assembly elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, has eight MLAs in the house of 403.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)