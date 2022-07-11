Prez polls: Droupadi Murmu to visit Bhopal, Guj

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA's) Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu will visit Gujarat and Bhopal in the coming days to drum up support for the July 18 elections to the country's top post. Murmu is coming to Gujarat on July 13 as part of her campaign to seek the support of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, said state BJP's media coordinator Zubin Ashar without elaborating.

Opposition Presidential nominee Yashwant Sinha will visit the Madhya Pradesh capital on July 14 where he is scheduled to meet MLAs and MPs of Congress over lunch, a party leader said on Monday, adding that the venue is not finalised yet.

During her visit to Bhopal on July 15, Murmu will have a luncheon meeting with MLAs and MPs of the BJP at the residence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a party leader said. Both the Congress and the BJP are going to impart special training to their elected public representatives to ensure that no vote is wasted, sources said. The Congress will impart training to their legislators and MPs in Bhopal, they said. The BJP may hold a special training session for its elected public representatives in Delhi, party insiders said. Sinha visited Gujarat on July 8 as part of his campaign to seek the support of Congress MLAs.

During his visit, Sinha had said the contest between him and Murmu was not just about who becomes the next President, but about who will use his or her rights to save the Constitution after becoming President. Murmu had earlier served as the Governor of Jharkhand.

If elected, she will be the first tribal woman to hold the top constitutional office.

