NC only option to save J-K, says party's youth wing Jammu chief

Youth National Conference Jammu provincial president Ajaz Jan on Monday accused the BJP of betraying the people by not fulfilling a single promise and projected the NC as the ''only option to save'' Jammu and Kashmir.

Without directly naming the BJP, the YNC leader said those who claimed themselves to be the saviours of Jammu stand ''totally exposed as of today''.

''The National Conference is the only option for the people to save Jammu and Kashmir and its people'', Jan said during a function where scores of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress leaders joined the NC at the Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan here.

Those who joined the party fold include Dalbir Singh, Manpreet Singh, Prince Kumar, Amarjeet Singh, Makhan and Om Khajuria in presence of District President NC, Tajinder Singh, Gourav Kapoor, Sandeep Singh, Zameer Qureshi, Nitish Goswami and Adyan.

While welcoming the new entrants into the NC, Jan said the AAP had supported the abrogation of Article 370 and people have now realized that the decision ''gave them nothing but miseries''.

''Therefore, parties like the AAP that supported the Article 370 abrogation are under no circumstances acceptable to the people of J&K,'' he said.

He said it is the result of these circumstances that the people are quitting other political parties and joining the NC.

''The people of Jammu province now realize that the BJP made tall promises not only before elections but even after abrogation of Article 370 just to befool them'', he alleged.

He said that the BJP has in fact ''betrayed'' the people of Jammu ''by not fulfilling a single promise''.

Jan said the NC is the ''most secular party'' across the nation right from its establishment till date and if people want to save J&K from the onslaught of encroachment of the right of the people here, the ''NC is the only option and it is a matter of satisfaction that people at the grass roots level do understand this''.

He urged the new entrants to remain present among the common people in the areas of their influence 24/7 and address their pressing issues.

He appealed to the people to further consolidate the party by strengthening the hands of its senior leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)