UK PM Johnson's replacement to be announced on Sept 5 - Conservative party

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-07-2022 00:21 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 00:17 IST
The Conservative Party will announce the replacement for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sept. 5 following a vote among party members under rules agreed by the party's officials on Monday.

The Conservative Party said the postal ballot of party members would be a choice between two candidates to be selected under an expedited process to whittle down the field from the 11 candidates who have declared so far.

