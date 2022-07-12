UK PM Johnson's replacement to be announced on Sept 5 - Conservative party

The Conservative Party will announce the replacement for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sept. 5 following a vote among party members under rules agreed by the party's officials on Monday.

The Conservative Party said the postal ballot of party members would be a choice between two candidates to be selected under an expedited process to whittle down the field from the 11 candidates who have declared so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)