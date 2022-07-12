Sri Lanka's main opposition to nominate Premadasa as president - party official
Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 12-07-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 13:14 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's main opposition party will nominate its leader, Sajith Premadasa, as the country's next president when elections are held in parliament on July 20, a party official told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The parliamentary group of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya voted for leader Sajith Premadasa," the official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is set to resign on Wednesday.
