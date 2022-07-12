Left Menu

Short-cut politics based on populist measures can destroy nation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cautioned against short-cut politics based on populist measures, and said it can destroy a country.Addressing a rally of the BJP here after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 16,800 crore, the PM said there is no alternative for hard work.The country faces a major challenge of short-cut politics, but it is a big truth that the country whose politics is based on short-cut can have short-circuit...

PTI | Deoghar | Updated: 12-07-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 17:30 IST
Short-cut politics based on populist measures can destroy nation: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cautioned against 'short-cut' politics based on populist measures and said it can destroy a country.

Addressing a rally of the BJP here after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 16,800 crore, the PM said there is no alternative for hard work.

''The country faces a major challenge of short-cut politics, but it is a big truth that the country whose politics is based on short-cut can have to short-circuit... It can destroy the country,'' Modi said.

"We have to take India to newer heights as it approaches 100 years of Independence by hard labor alone... it is very easy to get votes from people by taking populist measures, adopting shortcuts without thinking about far-reaching consequences," the PM added.

Modi also said India is a land of faith and spirituality, and pilgrimages shaped "us as a better society and country".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022