Won’t demonise Boris, says Rishi Sunak at UK campaign launch

Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Tuesday marked the official launch of his Conservative Party leadership bid with a speech in which he pledged a ''positive campaign'', which will not participate in demonising outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The 42-year-old UK-born Indian-origin politician, who is married to Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s daughter Akshata Murty, admitted he had disagreements with his former boss but also praised him as someone who has a good heart.

“Boris Johnson is one of the most remarkable people I’ve ever met. And, whatever some commentators may say, he has a good heart,” Sunak said in his campaign launch speech in London.

“Did I disagree with him? Frequently. Is he flawed? Yes – and so are the rest of us. Was it no longer working? Yes, and that’s why I resigned. But let me be clear, I will have no part in a rewriting of history that seeks to demonise Boris, exaggerate his faults or deny his efforts,” he said.

Johnson resigned as the Conservative Party leader on Thursday following an unprecedented mutiny from within his Cabinet in the wake of a series of scandals that rocked his government, triggering a leadership election for a new Tory leader who will go on to become his successor in September.

In an indirect reference to some reports over the weekend of damaging briefings and an alleged “dirty dossier” doing the rounds of the Tory groups, Sunak said: “I am running a positive campaign focused on what my leadership can offer our party and our country.

“I will not engage in the negativity that some of you may have seen and read in the media. If others wish to do that, then let them. That’s not who we are, we can be better.” On the issue that is seen as central to the leadership race, Sunak reiterated that as a former finance minister he is determined to steer the economy in the right direction but would not be making fairy tale promises on lowering taxes right away.

“We need a return to traditional Conservative economic values and that means honesty and responsibility, not fairy tales. It is not credible to promise lots more spending and lower taxes,” he said, as a clear counter-attack to some of his rivals who have promised tax cuts.

“So, that is my plan: tackle inflation, grow the economy and cut taxes. It is a long-term approach that will deliver long-term gains for families and businesses across the United Kingdom. I am prepared to give everything I have in service to our nation, to restore trust, rebuild our economy, and reunite the country,” Sunak said.

Unlike the more personal touch of a social media video which announced his intention to contest for the post of Tory leader following Johnson’s resignation last week, the campaign speech was more focussed on policy. Sunak laid out his long-term strategy as the future prime minister, underpinned by values of “hard work, patriotism, fairness, a love of family and pragmatism”.

“Values that compel me to say it is completely unacceptable in this country that too many women and girls do not enjoy the same freedom most men take for granted in feeling safe from assault and abuse. That our natural environment is an inheritance we preserve and protect for future generations,” he said.

Sunak’s speech came as he received the endorsement of a senior Tory figure, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, and also Transport Secretary Grant Shapps – who withdrew his own leadership bid to throw his weight behind the former finance minister.

Opening the campaign launch event, Raab said: ''I know that Rishi has got what it takes...to provide the leadership that we need to steer the country through tough economic times.'' With the backing of the requisite 20 Tory MPs, Sunak - the member of Parliament for Richmond in Yorkshire since 2015 - continues to be the frontrunner in the race and is confirmed for the first round of knockout votes set for Wednesday.

Born in Southampton to National Health Service (NHS) doctor Yashvir and pharmacist mother Usha, the Oxford and Stanford University alumni began his career at the investment bank Goldman Sachs. As a Brexiteer, he campaigned for the UK to leave the European Union (EU) in the June 2016 referendum and went on to serve in junior roles in the UK Treasury before landing the top job of Chancellor under Johnson in February 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)