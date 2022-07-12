Left Menu

UK government will allow Labour confidence vote if wording of motion changes

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-07-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 21:13 IST
Britain's government said on Tuesday that it would allow an attempt by the opposition Labour Party to call a confidence vote if the wording of the motion was changed to remove reference to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"We have given Labour the option to table a straightforward vote of no confidence in the government," a government spokeswoman said.

"They have chosen to play politics by tabling a vote of no confidence in the government and the prime minister. As the prime minister has already resigned and a leadership process is underway, we do not feel this is a valuable use of parliamentary time."

