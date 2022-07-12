Biden says immigration is a shared hemispheric challenge for Mexico, U.S.
Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 21:20 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said that dealing with immigration was a shared hemispheric challenge for both the United States and Mexico as Mexico's leader visited the White House on Tuesday.
Biden, who also said he had good relations with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, added that his administration was creating legal pathways for migrants.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andres
- Joe Biden
- Manuel Lopez Obrador
- U.S.
- White House
- Mexican
- United States
- Mexico
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Large U.S. law firms mostly quiet on abortion ruling, are walking a 'tightrope'
U.S. likely to announce this week purchase of missile defense system for Ukraine -source
U.S. likely to announce this week purchase of advanced missile defense system for Ukraine -source
North Korea says U.S. is setting up Asian NATO; vows stronger defence
Iran says 'ball in U.S. court' for revival of 2015 nuclear deal amid expectations of talks resuming