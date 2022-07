UK lawmaker Chishti has not received enough nominations to take part in UK leadership contest

British lawmaker Rehman Chishti has not received enough nominations to take part in the leadership contest to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister.

"I will not be taking my campaign any further for the leadership of our party @Conservatives as I have not been able to secure the necessary parliamentary backing," he said on Twitter.

