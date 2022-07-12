UK lawmaker Chishti has not received enough nominations to take part in UK leadership contest
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-07-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 22:05 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British lawmaker Rehman Chishti has not received enough nominations to take part in the leadership contest to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister.
"I will not be taking my campaign any further for the leadership of our party @Conservatives as I have not been able to secure the necessary parliamentary backing," he said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- the Conservative Party
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Rehman Chishti
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Boris Johnson says new N.Ireland trade law could be passed this year
Boris Johnson: UK could implement N.Ireland trade changes this year
Boris Johnson says new N.Ireland trade law could be passed this year
Boris Johnson says new N.Ireland trade law could be passed this year
'If Putin were a woman, there would be no Ukraine war': Boris Johnson