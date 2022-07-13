Sunak says he will run economy like Thatcher if elected UK PM - The Telegraph
Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he would run the economy like Margaret Thatcher, the former Conservative prime minister, if he becomes the next prime minister of the United Kingdom, The Telegraph reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/07/12/rishi-sunak-exclusive-run-economy-like-thatcher-win-tory-leadership on Tuesday. "We will cut taxes and we will do it responsibly. That's my economic approach. I would describe it as common sense Thatcherism.
Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he would run the economy like Margaret Thatcher, the former Conservative prime minister, if he becomes the next prime minister of the United Kingdom, The Telegraph reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/07/12/rishi-sunak-exclusive-run-economy-like-thatcher-win-tory-leadership on Tuesday.
"We will cut taxes and we will do it responsibly. That's my economic approach. I would describe it as common sense Thatcherism. I believe that's what she would have done," Sunak told the paper.
Sunak is one among the eight candidates competing to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
British police try to silence 'Stop Brexit' protester Steve Bray
British police try to silence 'Stop Brexit' protester Steve Bray
Tennis-Kyrgios edges past British wildcard Jubb in five sets
Tennis-Kyrgios edges past British wildcard Jubb in five sets
British-era Patna DM office building shown in 'Gandhi' razed