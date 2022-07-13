Left Menu

Sunak says he will run economy like Thatcher if elected UK PM - The Telegraph

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he would run the economy like Margaret Thatcher, the former Conservative prime minister, if he becomes the next prime minister of the United Kingdom, The Telegraph reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/07/12/rishi-sunak-exclusive-run-economy-like-thatcher-win-tory-leadership on Tuesday. "We will cut taxes and we will do it responsibly. That's my economic approach. I would describe it as common sense Thatcherism.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2022 03:04 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 03:04 IST
Sunak says he will run economy like Thatcher if elected UK PM - The Telegraph

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he would run the economy like Margaret Thatcher, the former Conservative prime minister, if he becomes the next prime minister of the United Kingdom, The Telegraph reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/07/12/rishi-sunak-exclusive-run-economy-like-thatcher-win-tory-leadership on Tuesday.

"We will cut taxes and we will do it responsibly. That's my economic approach. I would describe it as common sense Thatcherism. I believe that's what she would have done," Sunak told the paper.

Sunak is one among the eight candidates competing to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-After Roe v. Wade, healthcare data privacy fears grow worldwide

ANALYSIS-After Roe v. Wade, healthcare data privacy fears grow worldwide

 Global
4
Health News Summary Roundup: U.S. CDC plans to improve international air contact tracing data collection; Italy to start administering second COVID booster to over-60s and more

Health News Summary Roundup: U.S. CDC plans to improve international air con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022