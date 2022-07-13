Left Menu

BJP's road map ready for 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, 'Palle Gosa - BJP Bharosa' program to start on July 21

Aiming to overthrow the KCR government in Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has prepared a road map for the upcoming state Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place in 2023.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 07:13 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 07:13 IST
BJP's road map ready for 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, 'Palle Gosa - BJP Bharosa' program to start on July 21
BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aiming to overthrow the KCR government in Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has prepared a road map for the upcoming state Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place in 2023. In order to strengthen the party in the state, BJP is holding many programs. From July 21, the BJP will undertake a motorcycle journey in 15 different places under the name of 'Palle Gosa - BJP Bharosa.'

The party will highlight the failures of the KCR government and make the people aware of the BJP government. BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh said, "BJP is fully prepared for the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections and for that booth strengthening program is going on. In the coming days, 30 Union Ministers will also come to Telangana."

Tarun Chugh said, "The people of Telangana have made up their mind to overthrow the KCR government and this is the reason why lakhs of people of Telangana participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Sankalp Yatra." According to him, BJP's recently concluded national executive meeting in Hyderabad also had a positive effect on Telangana.

He further emphasized that BJP's recently concluded national executive meeting in Hyderabad also had a positive effect on Telangana as it boosted the confidence levels among the party's leaders and cadre in Telangana in taking on the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the next elections. BJP's state president Bandi Sanjay and about 30 other senior leaders are likely to join the 'Palle Gosa - BJP Bharosa' program rally which will start on July 21. Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay along with 30 other leaders will take part in the awareness rally.

The third phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra will start on August 2. Around 1000-2000 people are expected to join the Yatra. In the Sangram Yatra, three-four hundred people join on the first day. The leaders will organize bike rallies to find out about the problems in the villages and a key leader has been planned to go to each constituency.

Telangana BJP state president and MP from Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay took a dig at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao saying that his political days are numbered and 'there are several Eknath Shindes in TRS'. Addressing a Press Conference Sanjay said, "How does CM KCR knows, what happens in the BJP National Executive Committee meeting. You are a state Chief Minister who is saying that the BJP doesn't have any strategy. If the BJP doesn't have any strategy then how can it be in power in 18 states. The language CM is using is very shameful.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global
4
Health News Summary Roundup: U.S. CDC plans to improve international air contact tracing data collection; Italy to start administering second COVID booster to over-60s and more

Health News Summary Roundup: U.S. CDC plans to improve international air con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022