Murmu meets BJP legislators in Jaipur

NDAs candidate Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday met BJP lawmakers from Rajasthan here to seek support for the July 18 presidential elections. The meeting took place at Hotel Clarks Amer near the airport, where opposition parties presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha met the Congress and other MLAs supporting him on Monday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-07-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 15:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday met BJP lawmakers from Rajasthan here to seek support for the July 18 presidential elections. The meeting took place at Hotel Clarks Amer near the airport, where opposition parties' presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha met the Congress and other MLAs supporting him on Monday. Murmu arrived here by a chartered flight from New Delhi in the morning. Her flight was delayed due to bad weather. She was welcomed by BJP state president Satish Poonia, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal and other BJP leaders. ''Choosing a tribal woman for the election to the supreme post is very significant,'' Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Gulab Chand Kataria told reporters after she left the hotel following the meeting. Different groups of tribal people also presented folk performances near the hotel to welcome Murmu. A large number of BJP workers gathered at the airport to welcome her. The BJP has 71 MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly. The party has 24 Lok Sabha and four Rajya Sabha members from the state.

