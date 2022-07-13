NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu meets Rajasthan BJP MPs, MLAs in Jaipur

The ruling NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday met with Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) lawmakers in Jaipur to muster the support of the party legislators for the presidential polls set to take place on July 18. Satish Poonia, President of Rajasthan BJP welcomed her at the Jaipur airport.

"Draupadi Murmu ji, the presidential candidate from NDA, was warmly greeted at the airport on her arrival in the pink city of Jaipur. #Rajasthan," Poonia tweeted. Murmu, replying to his tweet, also tweeted, "Many thanks to you respected President (Bharatiya Janata Party, Rajasthan) @DrSatishPoonia."

On Tuesday, Murmu visited Kolkata to pay tribute to Swami Vivekananda at his ancestral residence in the city. She also met with BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar, who is also West Bengal BJP chief, and others in Kolkata. On July 8, Murmu had visited Assam and met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and legislators of BJP, its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) in Guwahati.

Murmu also has the support of the YSR Congress Party, BJD and Akali Dal. The Congress-led opposition has fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha against Murmu for the presidential election on July 18.

Earlier on Monday, Shiv Sena MPs, who had attended a meeting called by party chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on presidential elections, have demanded that the party should support Murmu. "We discussed Droupadi Murmu (NDA's Presidential candidate) in our meeting yesterday. Supporting Droupadi Murmu does not mean supporting BJP. Shiv Sena's role will be clear in a day or two, party chief Uddhav Thackeray will make a decision," said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Murmu is a former Governor of Jharkhand and a former Odisha minister. If elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President. Born in a poor tribal family in the village of Mayurbhanj, a backward district in Odisha, Murmu completed her studies despite challenging circumstances.

Murmu is the first presidential candidate from Odisha of a major political party or alliance. The voting for the next President of India will start on July 18 while counting will take place on July 21. (ANI)

