TMC govt's statements on investments, employment not visible on ground: WB Guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday called upon intellectuals to speak up on issues affecting the state, alleging that statements of the TMC government on investments and employment have not been ''visible on the ground''.

It is an open secret that West Bengal has ''serious problems'' of governance, he asserted, claiming bureaucracy in the state is ''under tightest control of the ruling party''.

''It is high time the civil society and the intelligentsia spoke up,'' he told reporters after arriving at Bagdogra airport here on way to Darjeeling.

Dhankhar said the silence of the civil society and the intelligentsia is very painful to him. ''Over three years, I have seen several statements on investments, employment, and other developments, they are not visible on the ground,'' he said.

The governor also alleged that there is ''no space available in the state for political activity of opposition parties''.

Dhankhar claimed that development and empowerment have been ''communalized'' in the state in terms of finance and government jobs.

''Communalised patronage is antithetical to democratic values. We are witnessing extreme appeasement ..... this appeasement will destroy our democracy,'' he said at Bagdogra.

Dhankhar also claimed that it will generate a ''serious imbalance'' in society.

''WB Guv appeals to Civil Society, intelligentsia and media to break the silence and highlight worrisome governance scenario of extreme appeasement, communalized patronage, mafia syndicate extortion in the state as this would help to enhance of democratic values & human rights protection,'' Dhankhar said on Twitter. The TMC and Dhankhar have been at loggerheads over various issues since he took charge as the governor of the state. The ruling party had in the past accused him of partisan behavior, and even called him an "agent of the BJP".

