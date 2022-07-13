Left Menu

Why did NC fail to win hearts of J-K people when in power, retorts BJP to Abdullah's remark

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-07-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 21:10 IST
The BJP on Wednesday accused the National Conference (NC) and the Gupkar Alliance of being the ''greatest hurdle'' in the fight against terrorism.

Instead of educating youngsters about the futility of violence and terrorism, these ''dynastic politicians are instigating people by their statements'', spokesperson of the BJP's J-K unit Girdhari Lal Raina told reporters here.

He was reacting to National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's statement on Wednesday that militancy in Kashmir will not end until the government wins the hearts of the people in the Valley and seeks a solution by talking to Pakistan.

Condemning the killing of a police officer by militants in the city on Tuesday, Abdullah, who also heads the five-party Gupkar Alliance, said people will keep on dying till a solution to the Kashmir issue is found.

''The NC and Gupkar alliance are the greatest hurdle in the fight against terrorism. Instead of educating youngsters about the futility of violence and terrorism, these self-centred, power-hungry and pursuers of dynastic politics are instigating people by their inciting statements,'' Raina said.

He said that the NC has been in power in Jammu Kashmir for a long enough period and should have practiced what it is preaching when voted out of power.

''They never explain the reasons behind their failure to win the hearts of the people in the Valley,” Raina said.

''The NC and its president must also enlighten countrymen about the result of the umpteen round of talks held between India and Pakistan that began soon after partition,'' the BJP spokesperson added.

Raina said that Pakistan is a failed state on the brink of disintegration and is surviving on hate-India sentiment and the use of terrorism as a foreign policy component.

''Dr Abdullah and his party along with alliance partners must use their influence to persuade Pakistan not to push terrorists into India'', Raina said, adding political leaders of Jammu Kashmir must act responsibly and assist the Modi government's efforts to usher in peace and development.

