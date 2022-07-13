Left Menu

Visiting CPC Foreign Department chief Liu meets Nepal President

The visiting Communist Party of Chinas Foreign Department Chief Liu Jainchao on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari and discussed matters of mutual interests and bilateral cooperation. Various matters of mutual interests and bilateral cooperation were discussed during the meeting, according to a press release issued by Nepals Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visiting Communist Party of China’s Foreign Department Chief Liu Jainchao on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari and discussed matters of mutual interests and bilateral cooperation. The meeting between Liu and the Nepal President was held at the President’s Office at Sheetal Niwas here. Various matters of mutual interests and bilateral cooperation were discussed during the meeting, according to a press release issued by Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He also met Nepal’s Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka and senior members of the country’s political fraternity, including CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal and CPN-UML Chairperson KP Sharma Oli, it said. Liu, who arrived in Nepal on Sunday with an eight-member delegation, returned to Beijing on Wednesday evening. China’s political influence as well as its investments in Nepal has grown significantly in recent years, especially under the previous pro-Beijing Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli tenure.

