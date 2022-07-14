Left Menu

Vice Prez polls: Opposition parties to discuss joint candidate on Sunday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 12:41 IST
Opposition parties will meet on July 17 to discuss the joint candidate for the vice presidential election.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said all parties would meet on Sunday and will hold discussion on who will be their joint candidate for the post of vice president.

The tenure of incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10.

The election has already been notified by the Election Commission and the last date for filing of nominations is July 19.

The election for the post of vice president will be held on August 6.

