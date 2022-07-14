Presidential poll: NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu meets lawmakers of BJP, supporting parties in Goa

Legislators and MPs of the BJP and its supporting parties in Goa on Thursday attended a meeting with the National Democratic Alliance's nominee Droupadi Murmu for the presidential election.

Murmu arrived in Goa earlier in the day to seek support from the lawmakers for her candidature for the July 18 presidential poll.

Union minister and North Goa MP Shripad Naik, Rajya Sabha member Vinay Tendulkar and state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade received Murmu at the Dabolim airport, located about 35 km from the state capital Panaji.

Murmu then proceeded to a hotel in Panaji where she met the MLAs and MPs.

All 20 MLAs of the BJP in the 40-member Goa Assembly, two of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), three independent legislators, who are supporting the ruling party, and MPs Naik and Tendulkar attended the meeting.

The Opposition has fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha against Murmu, who hails from a tribal community.

She had earlier served as the governor of Jharkhand.

