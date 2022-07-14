Left Menu

Prez polls: NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu arrives in Mumbai to meet MPs, MLAs

Murmu then headed to a private hotel near the airport to meet the BJP MLAs and members of parliament along with rebel Shiv Sena MLAs of the Shinde camp.Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had on Tuesday announced his partys support for Murmu for the July 18 presidential election.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 17:00 IST
Prez polls: NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu arrives in Mumbai to meet MPs, MLAs
Droupadi Murmu Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The National Democratic Alliance's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu arrived in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon to meet and interact with the ruling alliance's MPs and MLAs. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis received her at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. She was accompanied by BJP leader Vinod Tawde. Murmu then headed to a private hotel near the airport to meet the BJP MLAs and members of parliament along with rebel Shiv Sena MLAs of the Shinde camp.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had on Tuesday announced his party's support for Murmu for the July 18 presidential election. However, Murmu is not scheduled to meet Thackeray at his residence here, party sources said. The Opposition has fielded Yashwant Sinha against Murmu in the presidential election.

Murmu had earlier served as the Governor of Jharkhand. If elected, she will be the first tribal woman to hold the top constitutional office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022