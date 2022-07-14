No words banned, but members should maintain decorum: Lok Sabha Speaker
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said no word has been banned from use in Parliament and members are free to express their views while maintaining decorum of the House.Birlas comments came amid a controversy over publication of a booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat that listed words such as ashamed, jumlajeevi, taanashah, abused, betrayed, corrupt, drama, hypocrisy and incompetent as unparliamentary expressions.No word has been banned.
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said no word has been banned from use in Parliament and members are free to express their views while maintaining the decorum of the House.
Birla's comments came amid a controversy over the publication of a booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat that listed words such as 'ashamed', 'jumlajeevi', 'taanashah', 'abused', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' as unparliamentary expressions.
''No word has been banned. Members are free to express their views. No one can snatch that right, but it should be as per decorum of Parliament,'' Birla told reporters even as the Opposition targeted the government, accusing it of listing every word used by them to ''describe how BJP was destroying India'' as unparliamentary. Birla said people unaware of parliamentary practices were making all kinds of comments and asserted that legislatures were independent of government.
''It is a routine practice continuing since 1959,'' he said referring to the release of the booklet compiling lists of words and expressions deemed unparliamentary.
Birla said words chosen for expunging have been used by members of the ruling party as well as the opposition.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- House
- Om Birla
- Lok Sabha Secretariat
- India
- Birla
- Parliament
ALSO READ
Low income households to get increased support to pay local council rates
Ghouse Mohammad, involved in tailor killing in Udaipur, has links with Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami organisation: Rajasthan Police chief.
Owners distraught as historic Nile houseboats are removed
Dance of democracy takes place on the floor of the house and that is what is being sought to be done: Kaul to SC.
Maha crisis: Our understanding is that floor of the house is the only way to settle these issues of democracy: SC.