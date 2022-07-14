Left Menu

Soren mining lease case: Petitioner seeks more time; hearing adjourned for Aug 5

The BJP, which is the petitioner in the case being heard by the Election Commission against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for extending himself a mining lease, on Thursday sought adjournment of the hearing. The case will now come up for hearing on August 5, officials said. They said Soren's legal team agreed and the EC adjourned Thursday's hearing.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader's legal counsel was to put forth their arguments on Thursday in the mine lease case in which the BJP has sought his disqualification as an MLA under the electoral law. When the Election Commission had commenced hearing in the matter on June 28, the BJP counsel had sought Soren's disqualification under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with ''Disqualification for Government contracts, etc.'' The BJP as the petitioner in the case had asserted that Soren violated the provision of the election law by extending himself a favour with a government contract while in office.

Following a reference from the Jharkhand governor, the poll panel in May issued a notice to the JMM leader under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act as it is alleged that owning the lease violates this law.

Soren's legal team, however, has maintained that Section 9A of the Act does not apply to the case and cited a Supreme Court ruling.

While hearing such cases, the EC works as a quasi-judicial body.

