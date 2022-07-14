Sukhpal Singh Khaira appointed chairman of Kisan Congress
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 19:55 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress on Thursday appointed its Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira as chairman of the All India Kisan Congress.
The post had remained vacant for about two-and-a-half years after Nana Patole resigned.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi has appointed Khaira, MLA, as the chairman of All India Kisan Congress with immediate effect, a statement issued by the party said. Khaira, who had been in AAP from 2015-18, had also been the leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra govt will have to move Supreme Court against Governor B S Koshyari's letter mandating Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation to face floor test on Thursday: Congress veteran Prithviraj Chavan.
US state governors and LGs vouch for strong ties with India; pitches for FDI from India
Deepak Hooda happy for 'childhood friend' Sanju Samson as duo register highest partnership for India
Mr. Cook to launch small home appliances and also large-sized pressure cookers at Vibrant India 2022
BJP seeks NIA action against Congress Chhattisgarh MLA for 'instigating tribal youth' against Agnipath Scheme