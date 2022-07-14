Left Menu

Sukhpal Singh Khaira appointed chairman of Kisan Congress

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 19:55 IST
The Congress on Thursday appointed its Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira as chairman of the All India Kisan Congress.

The post had remained vacant for about two-and-a-half years after Nana Patole resigned.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has appointed Khaira, MLA, as the chairman of All India Kisan Congress with immediate effect, a statement issued by the party said. Khaira, who had been in AAP from 2015-18, had also been the leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

