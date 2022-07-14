Left Menu

Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa's resignation letter to be flown in from Singapore -source

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 14-07-2022 20:16 IST
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's original resignation letter will be flown into Colombo from Singapore as soon as possible, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Rajapaksa earlier emailed his resignation to the speaker of Sri Lanka's parliament, two government sources said, after he fled to Singapore following mass protests over his country's economic meltdown.

The speaker wants to see the original before formally announcing the president's resignation, the first source said.

