Sri Lanka speaker to make announcement on president's resignation on Friday

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's original resignation letter has been received by the country's parliamentary speaker, his office said in a statement on Thursday, after it was flown from Singapore, where the leader fled to.

The speaker's office said it will verify the authenticity of the letter, complete all legal processes and make an official announcement about Rajapaksa's resignation on Friday.

