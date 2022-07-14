Murmu visits Mumbai on campaign trail, invokes Ambedkar

The National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murumu visited Mumbai on Thursday as part of her poll campaign, and met the BJP MLAs and MPs from Maharashtra as well as the legislators of its allies including the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra has produced people like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Murmu said while meeting legislators at a starred hotel near the airport. Notably, she did not meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray even though the latter has extended support to her by breaking ranks with his allies Congress and NCP. Nor did any MLA or MP from the Thackeray-led Sena faction meet her.

Before her arrival, the state BJP had organised a tribal dance performance on the premises of the hotel where she was to meet the legislators.

Murmu delivered the opening line of her speech in Marathi, saying, “I bow before the holy land of Maharashtra.” Switching to Hindi, she further said, “Our country is honoured with personalities like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who came from Maharashtra. The state has made a lot of progress in industries, commerce, education and agriculture. I thank all the members of the Assembly and Parliament for their support to me.” Earlier in the day, she visited Goa.

Murmu was accompanied by BJP leader Vinod Tawde and Union minister Nitin Gadkari as she met legislators in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a chance to an accomplished woman to occupy the top post. ''She will get record number of votes Maharashtra,'' he added.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “It is great thing to have the first tribal woman president when the country is completing 75 years of its foundation. The voters who are not present here today will also vote for Murmu.'' PTI ND MR KRK KRK

