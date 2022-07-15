Left Menu

Towering leader who epitomised will to serve people: Cong's tribute to Kamraj

The Congress on Friday paid rich tributes to K Kamraj on his birth anniversary, describing him as our greatest political leaders and an iconic figure who played a key role in national politics.A former chief minister of erstwhile Madras State, now Tamil Nadu, Kamaraj was a key organisational leader of the Congress and played a crucial role in the elevation of first Lal Bahadur Shastri and then Indira Gandhi to the post of Prime Minister.

The Congress on Friday paid rich tributes to K Kamraj on his birth anniversary, describing him as ''our greatest political leaders'' and an ''iconic figure'' who played a key role in national politics.

A former chief minister of erstwhile Madras State, now Tamil Nadu, Kamaraj was a key organisational leader of the Congress and played a crucial role in the elevation of first Lal Bahadur Shastri and then Indira Gandhi to the post of Prime Minister. Differences between the old guards led by him and Gandhi later led to a split in the party. Born in 1903, Kamaraj died in 1975.

In a Facebook post, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, ''Humble tributes to former CM of Tamil Nadu, Bharat Ratna, Thiru K. Kamaraj on his birth anniversary.'' ''A towering leader, he epitomised the will and sincerity to serve people. His visionary leadership heralded a golden era of development in the state of Tamil Nadu,'' Gandhi said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also paid rich tributes to Kamraj on his birth anniversary.

''Today is the birth anniversary of K Kamaraj, one of our greatest political leaders. He laid the foundations of Tamil Nadu's excellence in economic growth & social welfare, and played a key role in national politics,'' Ramesh said on Twitter.

''He (Kamraj) is an iconic figure for his simplicity, integrity & modesty,'' he said.

The Congress hailed the contribution of Kamraj to the country.

''On his birth anniversary, we pay homage to the Southern Stalwart, Kumaraswami Kamaraj. A former Congress President & CM of undivided Madras state, he played a significant role in Tamil politics,'' the party said on its official Twitter handle. ''Today, we remember him for his remarkable contribution to the nation,'' the Congress said.

