Bihar Assembly revokes membership of RJD leader Anant Singh after conviction in AK-47 case

Following the conviction of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Anant Singh in the AK-47 recovery case, the Bihar Assembly on Thursday issued a notification revoking his membership as a member of the state assembly.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 15-07-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 12:06 IST
RJD leader Anant Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Following the conviction of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Anant Singh in the AK-47 recovery case, the Bihar Assembly on Thursday issued a notification revoking his membership as a member of the state assembly. He was convicted in a case related to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, two hand grenades and 26 live cartridges from his residence in Bihar in 2019. An FIR was lodged against him under the newly amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) (UAPA) Act. The MP-MLA court last month held him guilty of the offence and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment.

In the notification, the primary reason for revoking Singh's membership was cited under the provisions of Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and Article 191 (1) (e) of the Constitution ie the disqualification in the case of a person who on the date of the conviction is a member of Parliament or the Legislature of a State. The Mokama MLA surrendered before Saket court in New Delhi on August 23, 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

